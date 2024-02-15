Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1660.95 and closed at ₹1684.6. The high for the day was ₹1668.8 and the low was ₹1635.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹689,539.73 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys' stock is ₹1731 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 358,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.