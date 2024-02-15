Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1684.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1666 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1660.95 and closed at 1684.6. The high for the day was 1668.8 and the low was 1635.35. The market capitalization of the company is 689,539.73 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys' stock is 1731 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 358,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1666, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1684.6

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1666 with a percent change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -18.6, indicating that the stock has dropped by 18.6 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1684.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 358,918 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1684.6.

