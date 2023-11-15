Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 1388.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1378.6 and closed at 1388.05. The stock reached a high of 1382.85 and a low of 1370.7. The market capitalization of Infosys is 568,738.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 134,432 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 134,432 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1388.05.

