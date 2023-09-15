Infosys Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1502.6 and closed at ₹1496.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1512.75 and a low of ₹1499.55. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹623,586.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 72,074 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST
