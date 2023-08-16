Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 1372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys had an open price of 1372 and a close price of 1372. The stock had a high of 1394.5 and a low of 1365.2. The market capitalization of Infosys was 576,777.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1672.45 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 324,755 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1393.65, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1372

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1393.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.65 points. Overall, Infosys stock seems to be performing well.

16 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1372 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 324,755 shares and closed at a price of 1,372.

