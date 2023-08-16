Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Infosys had an open price of ₹1372 and a close price of ₹1372. The stock had a high of ₹1394.5 and a low of ₹1365.2. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹576,777.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 324,755 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1393.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.65 points. Overall, Infosys stock seems to be performing well.
