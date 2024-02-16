Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1666 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1678.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1673.9 and closed at 1666. The highest price reached during the day was 1686.75, while the lowest price was 1662. The market capitalization of Infosys is 694,589.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1731, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 236,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1678.2, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1666

The current stock price of Infosys is 1678.2 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 12.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.73% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 12.2 points.

16 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1666 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 236,638 shares and closed at a price of 1666.

