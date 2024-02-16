Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1673.9 and closed at ₹1666. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1686.75, while the lowest price was ₹1662. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹694,589.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1731, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 236,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.