Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plunges amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1652 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1647.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1630.05 and closed at 1612.2. The stock reached a high of 1664.9 and a low of 1630.05. The market cap of Infosys is 683,745.28 crore. The 52-week high is 1620, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 314,434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1647.1, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1652

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1647.1. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the stock price of Infosys.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1647.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1652

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1647.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.25.

16 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1612.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 314,434 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,612.2.

