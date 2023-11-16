Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1386.05 and closed at ₹1374.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1413.1 and a low of ₹1386.05. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹584,052.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 306,197.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|-0.77%
|6 Months
|13.12%
|YTD
|-6.48%
|1 Year
|-11.51%
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1411.35, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.2. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the increase is relatively small, with a net change of only 0.2. This information indicates that the stock price of Infosys has remained relatively stable in the recent period.
On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 306,197 shares. The closing price of Infosys shares on that day was ₹1374.15.
