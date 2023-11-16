Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1411.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1411.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1386.05 and closed at 1374.15. The stock reached a high of 1413.1 and a low of 1386.05. The market capitalization of Infosys is 584,052.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 306,197.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months-0.77%
6 Months13.12%
YTD-6.48%
1 Year-11.51%
16 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1411.35, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1411.15

The current stock price of Infosys is 1411.35, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.2. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the increase is relatively small, with a net change of only 0.2. This information indicates that the stock price of Infosys has remained relatively stable in the recent period.

16 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1374.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 306,197 shares. The closing price of Infosys shares on that day was 1374.15.

