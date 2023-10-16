Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1434.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's 1431.8

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1431.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1419.95 and closed at 1464.55. The stock reached a high of 1437.55 and a low of 1402.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is 592,571.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 1134685.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1434.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

Today, Infosys stock closed at 1434.45, with a net change of 2.65 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 1431.8.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Infosys stock is 1431 and the high price is 1443.55.

16 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1416.5 as against previous close of 1414.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1433.5. The bid price is 1416.7 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 1417.1 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 22,288,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Infosys Ltd stock is 1185.30 and the 52 week high price is 1672.60.

16 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1436.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1436.5. There has been a 0.33% percent change, with a net change of 4.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 16 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-4.26%) & 2.4 (-11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 16 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.7 (-33.33%) & 27.65 (-19.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1438.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

As per the current data, the stock price of Infosys stands at 1438.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.35, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Infosys Board Meetings

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The today's low price of Infosys stock is 1431 and the today's high price is 1443.55.

16 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1416.5 as against previous close of 1414.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1437.55. The bid price is 1420.75 and the offer price is 1421.1. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for Infosys is 22,361,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current price of Infosys stock is 1439. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.2.

16 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.1 (-3.19%) & 2.45 (-9.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.5 (-34.87%) & 27.5 (-20.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Infosys stock is 1431, while the high price is 1443.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1439, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current stock price of Infosys is 1439. It has experienced a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.2, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Infosys Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1416.5 as against previous close of 1414.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1437.4. The bid price is 1420.85 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1421.0 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 22,372,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1439, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1439. There has been a 0.5% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.2. This means that the stock has increased in value by 7.2 units.

Click here for Infosys News

16 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (-1.06%) & 2.5 (-7.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.65 (-33.72%) & 27.6 (-19.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1437, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current price of Infosys stock is 1437, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of 5.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1416.5 as against previous close of 1414.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1441.4. The bid price is 1424.0 and the offer price is 1424.25. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for Infosys is 22273600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Infosys stock today was 1431, while the high price reached 1443.55.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1442, with a percent change of 0.71. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.71% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 10.2. This data suggests that Infosys stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

16 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.75 (+1.85%) & 10.1 (+7.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.05 (-38.31%) & 14.95 (-32.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1440.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1440.5. It has experienced a 0.61 percent change, which amounts to a net change of 8.7. This suggests that the stock has increased in value, indicating positive market sentiment towards Infosys.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Infosys stock is 1431, while the high price is 1442.8.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1416.5 as against previous close of 1414.6

Infosys, a leading Indian IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1437.9. The bid price stands at 1420.45 with a bid quantity of 2400, while the offer price is 1420.8 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Infosys is 22,252,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1437.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1431.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1437.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous value, with a net increase of 5.95 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1431.8, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹1464.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1431.8, which represents a decrease of 2.24%. The net change in the stock price is -32.75.

16 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1464.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Infosys was 1,134,685 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,464.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.