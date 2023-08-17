comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 1393.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1411 and closed at 1393.65. The stock reached a high of 1419.95 and a low of 1405 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 587,061.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 595,152 shares of Infosys were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:04:07 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1418.5, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1393.65

The current price of Infosys stock is 1418.5, showing a 1.78% increase. The net change in the stock price is 24.85.

17 Aug 2023, 08:08:40 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1393.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 595,152. The closing price for the stock was 1393.65.

