Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1411 and closed at ₹1393.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1419.95 and a low of ₹1405 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹587,061.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 595,152 shares of Infosys were traded.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1418.5, showing a 1.78% increase. The net change in the stock price is 24.85.
