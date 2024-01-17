Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 1652 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1630.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1647.75 and closed at 1652. The highest price reached during the day was 1648, while the lowest was 1625.7. The market capitalization of Infosys is 675,032.9 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 1664.9, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 103,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1652 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 103,624 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1652.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.