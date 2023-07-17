Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1425.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1429.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of 1379 and closed at 1365.3. The stock reached a high of 1429.7 and a low of 1379 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 589,812.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 1,050,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1429.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1429.05, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1437.6, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is 1437.6. There has been a 0.86% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 12.25.

Click here for Infosys AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1441.5, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1441.5 with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 16.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and the net change is an increase of 16.15. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1449, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1449. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 23.65, which represents the actual change in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock has seen a small positive movement in its value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1450, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price of the stock is 1450. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.65, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1451.0, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1451.0. There has been a 1.8% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.65.

Click here for Infosys News

17 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1451.6, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1451.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.84, resulting in a net change of 26.25.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1451.05, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1451.05. There has been a 1.8% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.7.

17 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1450, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1450. It has experienced a percent change of 1.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 24.65, suggesting a significant increase in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1446.5, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1446.5. There has been a 1.48 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.15.

Click here for Infosys Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1449.4, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1449.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.69, with a net change of 24.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1454.4, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current stock price of Infosys is 1454.4 with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 29.05. This means that the stock has increased by 2.04% or 29.05 points. The stock is currently trading at 1454.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439.75, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1439.75, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1433.15, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is 1433.15 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 7.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with the price rising by 0.55% and a net change of 7.8. It indicates that there is positive momentum in the stock's performance. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or predict future movements in the stock price.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1435.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1435.85 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 10.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.74% and has gained 10.5 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1418.2, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1418.2. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.15.

17 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1425.35, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹1365.3

The current stock price of Infosys is 1425.35. It has experienced a 4.4 percent increase, with a net change of 60.05.

17 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1365.3 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,050,691 shares. The closing price for Infosys shares on that day was 1,365.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.