Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Tumbles on the Market Today

Infosys' stock opened at ₹1411.35 and closed at ₹1411.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1453.35 and the low was ₹1410.3. The market capitalization stood at 597606.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1672.45 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 629062 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1442, with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.1%
|3 Months
|1.07%
|6 Months
|15.96%
|YTD
|-4.2%
|1 Year
|-9.85%
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1441, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Infosys recorded a BSE volume of 629,062 shares with a closing price of ₹1411.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!