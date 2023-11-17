Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Tumbles on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1443.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1442 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

Infosys' stock opened at 1411.35 and closed at 1411.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1453.35 and the low was 1410.3. The market capitalization stood at 597606.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 1672.45 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 629062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1443.9

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1442, with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.1%
3 Months1.07%
6 Months15.96%
YTD-4.2%
1 Year-9.85%
17 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1441, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1443.9

The current price of Infosys stock is 1441, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1411.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys recorded a BSE volume of 629,062 shares with a closing price of 1411.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.