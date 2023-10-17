Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's 1434.45

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 Today, the closing price of Infosys stock was ₹1442.7, showing a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock price increased by 0.58% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 8.25, indicating an overall positive movement. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1434.45.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The Infosys stock reached a low price of ₹1438.2 and a high price of ₹1453.3 on the current trading day.

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.8 as against previous close of 1417.15 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.9. The bid price is 1426.55 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1426.85 with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 21552800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Infosys Ltd stock is 1185.30 and the 52-week high price is 1672.60.

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1441.85, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1441.85 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 7.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% from the previous trading session and the net change in the stock price is 7.4. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Infosys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.95 (-4.79%) & ₹5.75 (-8.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (-36.73%) & ₹12.65 (-28.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3509.55 -14.6 -0.41 3680.0 3011.54 1284162.37 Infosys 1439.7 5.25 0.37 1672.45 1215.45 595515.77 HCL Technologies 1275.95 5.55 0.44 1311.0 986.1 346250.1 LTI Mindtree 5223.65 61.95 1.2 5590.0 4120.0 154519.08 Tech Mahindra 1200.25 16.7 1.41 1319.95 982.95 105611.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1438.7 and a high of ₹1453.3 today.

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1442. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 7.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.8 as against previous close of 1417.15 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.5. The bid price stands at 1425.65 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1426.0 with an offer quantity of 1200. The stock's open interest is recorded at 21501200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1444, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1444, which represents a percent change of 0.67. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 9.55, indicating that it has increased by 9.55 units.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.2 (+22.16%) & ₹7.25 (+15.08%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.25 (-56.63%) & ₹8.85 (-50.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1471.92 10 Days 1461.45 20 Days 1472.72 50 Days 1442.86 100 Days 1385.54 300 Days 1412.10

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Infosys stock had a low price of ₹1438.7 and a high price of ₹1453.3 for the current day.

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1450.85, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at ₹1450.85. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.4, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a small increase in value.

Infosys Live Updates

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.8 as against previous close of 1417.15 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1446. The bid price is 1428.5 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1428.7 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 21693600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1446.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The stock price of Infosys is currently at ₹1446.5, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 12.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.84% or ₹12.05.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3517.95 -6.2 -0.18 3680.0 3011.54 1287235.98 Infosys 1445.5 11.05 0.77 1672.45 1215.45 597914.88 HCL Technologies 1277.15 6.75 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346575.74 LTI Mindtree 5209.85 48.15 0.93 5590.0 4120.0 154110.86 Tech Mahindra 1196.45 12.9 1.09 1319.95 982.95 105277.05

Infosys share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 8 13 Buy 10 10 11 12 Hold 15 14 14 9 Sell 9 9 10 8 Strong Sell 1 1 1 0

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1438.7 and a high of ₹1445.6 for the day.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.1 (+8.98%) & ₹2.05 (-12.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.75 (-41.33%) & ₹11.95 (-32.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.8 as against previous close of 1417.15 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1443.15. The bid price is 1425.5 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1426.0 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Infosys stands at 21986800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Infosys stock is ₹1438.7, while the high price is ₹1445.

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1442.15, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1442.15. There has been a 0.54 percent change, which translates to a net change of 7.7.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.9 (+6.59%) & ₹2.05 (-12.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (-40.31%) & ₹1.6 (-40.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1443.3, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1443.3, which represents a net change of 8.85 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.8 as against previous close of 1417.15 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1440.95 with a bid price of 1424.4 and an offer price of 1424.55. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The stock has an open interest of 22,088,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Infosys reached a low of ₹1438.7 and a high of ₹1443.6 on the current day.

Infosys Live Updates

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1434.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1431.8 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1434.45. There has been a 0.19% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 2.65.