Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

Infosys opened at ₹1418.6 and closed at ₹1418.5 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹1419.95, while the lowest price was ₹1406. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹584,040.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 63,254.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.23%
|3 Months
|6.82%
|6 Months
|-11.88%
|YTD
|-6.41%
|1 Year
|-12.12%
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1411.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.3, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹7.3.
On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the BSE was 63,254. The closing price of these shares was ₹1,418.5.
