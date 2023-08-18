Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1418.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1411.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

Infosys opened at 1418.6 and closed at 1418.5 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 1419.95, while the lowest price was 1406. The market capitalization of Infosys is 584,040.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 63,254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months6.82%
6 Months-11.88%
YTD-6.41%
1 Year-12.12%
18 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1411.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1418.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1411.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.3, which means the stock price has decreased by 7.3.

18 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1418.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the BSE was 63,254. The closing price of these shares was 1,418.5.

