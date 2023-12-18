Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Infosys stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1579.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1569.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1520.1 and closed at 1501.25. The stock had a high of 1588.5 and a low of 1520.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is 653,625.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1620 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 843,129 shares of Infosys were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Infosys December futures opened at 1580.0 as against previous close of 1583.45

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1567.15. The bid price is 1570.45, and the offer price is 1570.85. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest stands at 23898800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock reached a low of 1560.05 and a high of 1593 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1569.25, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1579.25

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1569.25. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decrease of 10. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months-0.91%
6 Months22.2%
YTD4.65%
1 Year2.46%
18 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1571, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1579.25

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1571, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has experienced a net loss of 8.25 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1501.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 843,129. The closing price of these shares was 1501.25.

