Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1520.1 and closed at ₹1501.25. The stock had a high of ₹1588.5 and a low of ₹1520.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹653,625.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 843,129 shares of Infosys were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1567.15. The bid price is 1570.45, and the offer price is 1570.85. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest stands at 23898800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1560.05 and a high of ₹1593 on the current day.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1569.25. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decrease of ₹10. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|-0.91%
|6 Months
|22.2%
|YTD
|4.65%
|1 Year
|2.46%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1571, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has experienced a net loss of 8.25 points.
On the last day of Infosys trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 843,129. The closing price of these shares was ₹1501.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!