Infosys Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1630.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1639.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1620 and closed at 1630.95. The stock reached a high of 1646.95 and a low of 1620. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 678,737.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1664.9, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 113,061.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1630.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys BSE had a volume of 113,061 shares and closed at a price of 1630.95.

