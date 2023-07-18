Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock soars as positive momentum continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 1422.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1425 and closed at 1425.35. The stock reached a high of 1458.8 and a low of 1414.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 588,736.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 287,372 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1450, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1450. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.92, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 27.25, suggesting an increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1450.65, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1450.65, which has increased by 1.96% or 27.9 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1449, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1449, with a percent change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.85% from its previous value. The net change in stock price is 26.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by 26.25.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1444.9, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current stock price of Infosys is 1444.9. It has experienced a 1.56% increase in its value, with a net change of 22.15.

Click here for Infosys Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1441, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is at 1441, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 18.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, with an increase of 18.25 points or 1.28% from its previous value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1440.4, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1440.4, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 17.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.24% and the net change in the stock price is an increase of 17.65. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1437.35, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The stock price of Infosys is currently 1437.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 14.6, suggesting a significant increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1438.3, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1438.3. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.55.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1440.55, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current stock price of Infosys is 1440.55, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% and the value has increased by 17.8.

18 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1453.85, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹1422.75

The current stock price of Infosys is 1453.85, with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 31.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.19% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 31.1.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1422.75, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1425.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1422.75, with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has experienced a minor decline.

18 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1425.35 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 287,372 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1425.35.

