Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1440.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1442.7

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1441 and closed at ₹1434.45. The stock had a high of ₹1453.3 and a low of ₹1438.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹597,108.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 369,838 shares of Infosys were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1440.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1442.7 Today, the closing price of Infosys stock was ₹1440.75. This represents a decrease of 0.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1442.7. The net change in price was -1.95.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3487.15 -19.5 -0.56 3680.0 3011.54 1275966.1 Infosys 1440.75 -1.95 -0.14 1672.45 1215.45 595950.09 HCL Technologies 1270.35 -6.75 -0.53 1311.0 986.1 344730.45 LTI Mindtree 5160.0 -54.85 -1.05 5590.0 4120.0 152636.27 Tech Mahindra 1186.05 -11.2 -0.94 1319.95 982.95 104361.94

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price for Infosys stock was ₹1438.15 and the high price was ₹1453.9.

Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Infosys Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of ₹1,185.30 and a 52-week high of ₹1,672.60.

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25 Infosys is a leading technology company with a spot price of 1439.45. The bid price is 1425.3 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1425.5 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 20411600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1442.7 The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1439.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -2.95 and a percent change of -0.2.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.75 (+12.5%) & ₹9.8 (+15.98%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.6 (-36.84%) & ₹6.85 (-39.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1442.7. There has been a 0.58 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.25, which suggests that the stock has gained 8.25 points.

TCS vs HCL Tech vs Infosys: Which IT stock should you buy? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-vs-hcl-tech-vs-infosys-which-it-stock-should-you-buy-11697611218073.html

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The Infosys stock had a low of ₹1438.2 and a high of ₹1453.3.

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1442.7. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in stock price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.25 points. Overall, this data suggests a positive trend in the performance of Infosys stock.

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1463.89 10 Days 1461.39 20 Days 1469.10 50 Days 1444.41 100 Days 1386.89 300 Days 1411.74

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.85 (+14.17%) & ₹9.95 (+17.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-35.96%) & ₹7.3 (-35.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Infosys stock is ₹1438.2, while the high price is ₹1453.3.

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25.

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25 Infosys is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1442.45. The bid price for the stock is 1433.35, and the offer price is 1433.9. The offer quantity is 400, while the bid quantity is also 400. The stock has an open interest of 20281200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys Live Updates INFOSYS More Information

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and has seen a net increase of 8.25 points.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Infosys reached a low of ₹1438.2 and a high of ₹1453.3 on the current day.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (+20.0%) & ₹10.6 (+25.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.05 (-46.49%) & ₹6.05 (-46.7%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25 Infosys, a leading global IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.45. The bid price is 1436.45, with a bid quantity of 2400, while the offer price is 1436.85, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 20551200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Infosys reached a low of ₹1438.2 and a high of ₹1453.3 on the current day.

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1442.7 with a net change of 8.25, representing a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.58% compared to the previous trading session.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.55 (+25.83%) & ₹10.85 (+28.4%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.9 (-49.12%) & ₹5.8 (-48.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The stock price of Infosys is currently at ₹1442.7, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1438.2 and a high of ₹1453.3 today.

Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25 Infosys is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.45. The bid price for the stock is 1434.4, with a bid quantity of 800 shares. The offer price is 1434.75, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 20,899,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys Live Updates INFOSYS More Information

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 Infosys stock is currently trading at ₹1442.7 with a net change of 8.25 and a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.52% 3 Months -1.68% 6 Months 14.54% YTD -4.36% 1 Year -3.19%

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.58% and has gained 8.25 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on this data.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1434.45 on last trading day The BSE volume for Infosys on the last day was 369,838 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,434.45.