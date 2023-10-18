Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1440.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's 1442.7

25 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1442.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1441 and closed at 1434.45. The stock had a high of 1453.3 and a low of 1438.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 597,108.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 369,838 shares of Infosys were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1440.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1442.7

Today, the closing price of Infosys stock was 1440.75. This represents a decrease of 0.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1442.7. The net change in price was -1.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3487.15-19.5-0.563680.03011.541275966.1
Infosys1440.75-1.95-0.141672.451215.45595950.09
HCL Technologies1270.35-6.75-0.531311.0986.1344730.45
LTI Mindtree5160.0-54.85-1.055590.04120.0152636.27
Tech Mahindra1186.05-11.2-0.941319.95982.95104361.94
18 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Infosys stock was 1438.15 and the high price was 1453.9.

18 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Infosys Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of 1,185.30 and a 52-week high of 1,672.60.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25

Infosys is a leading technology company with a spot price of 1439.45. The bid price is 1425.3 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1425.5 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 20411600.

18 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1442.7

The current stock price of Infosys is 1439.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -2.95 and a percent change of -0.2.

18 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.75 (+12.5%) & 9.8 (+15.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.6 (-36.84%) & 6.85 (-39.65%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1442.7. There has been a 0.58 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.25, which suggests that the stock has gained 8.25 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock had a low of 1438.2 and a high of 1453.3.

18 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1442.7. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in stock price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.25 points. Overall, this data suggests a positive trend in the performance of Infosys stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1463.89
10 Days1461.39
20 Days1469.10
50 Days1444.41
100 Days1386.89
300 Days1411.74
18 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.85 (+14.17%) & 9.95 (+17.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-35.96%) & 7.3 (-35.68%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Infosys stock is 1438.2, while the high price is 1453.3.

18 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25

Infosys is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1442.45. The bid price for the stock is 1433.35, and the offer price is 1433.9. The offer quantity is 400, while the bid quantity is also 400. The stock has an open interest of 20281200.

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and has seen a net increase of 8.25 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Infosys reached a low of 1438.2 and a high of 1453.3 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.2 (+20.0%) & 10.6 (+25.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (-46.49%) & 6.05 (-46.7%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The current stock price of Infosys is 1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25

Infosys, a leading global IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.45. The bid price is 1436.45, with a bid quantity of 2400, while the offer price is 1436.85, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 20551200.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Infosys reached a low of 1438.2 and a high of 1453.3 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1442.7 with a net change of 8.25, representing a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.58% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.55 (+25.83%) & 10.85 (+28.4%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.9 (-49.12%) & 5.8 (-48.9%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The stock price of Infosys is currently at 1442.7, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a low of 1438.2 and a high of 1453.3 today.

18 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1429.05 as against previous close of 1426.25

Infosys is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.45. The bid price for the stock is 1434.4, with a bid quantity of 800 shares. The offer price is 1434.75, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 20,899,600 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

Infosys stock is currently trading at 1442.7 with a net change of 8.25 and a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months-1.68%
6 Months14.54%
YTD-4.36%
1 Year-3.19%
18 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1442.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1434.45

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1442.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.58% and has gained 8.25 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on this data.

18 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1434.45 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Infosys on the last day was 369,838 shares, with a closing price of 1,434.45.

