Infosys Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1515.35 and closed at ₹1506.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1519.3 and a low of ₹1509.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹625,862.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1672.45 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 106,320 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
