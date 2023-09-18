Infosys Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1515.35 and closed at ₹1506.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1519.3 and a low of ₹1509.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹625,862.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1672.45 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 106,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.