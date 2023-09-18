Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1506.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1512.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1515.35 and closed at 1506.75. The stock reached a high of 1519.3 and a low of 1509.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is 625,862.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 1672.45 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 106,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1506.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the BSE was 106,320 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1506.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.