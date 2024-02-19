Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1677.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1702.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1688, closed at 1677.6, with a high of 1708.95 and a low of 1681.05. The market capitalization was 704605.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume was 490096 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1677.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE trading volume of 490,096 shares with a closing price of 1677.6.

