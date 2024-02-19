Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1688, closed at ₹1677.6, with a high of ₹1708.95 and a low of ₹1681.05. The market capitalization was ₹704605.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume was 490096 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1677.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE trading volume of 490,096 shares with a closing price of ₹1677.6.