Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Infosys stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1639.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1641.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1638.45 and closed at 1639.9. The stock's high for the day was 1644.25, while the low was 1628.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 679,461.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1664.9, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, there were 166,502 shares traded for Infosys on the last day.

19 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1641.65, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1639.9

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1641.65, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11% and the net change is an increase of 1.75.

19 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1639.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 166,502 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1639.9.

