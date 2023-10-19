Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Infosys' open price was ₹1442.85, with a close price of ₹1442.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1453.9 and a low of ₹1438.15. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹596301.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 337,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1435.65. The bid price is 1421.6, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. The offer price is 1421.95, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Infosys is 19,847,200 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1435.8. There has been a decrease of 0.34% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.6%
|3 Months
|-0.52%
|6 Months
|16.91%
|YTD
|-4.49%
|1 Year
|-4.2%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1439.3. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.45. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has slightly declined.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a total volume of 337,880 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of ₹1442.7 per share.
