Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1440.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' open price was 1442.85, with a close price of 1442.7. The stock reached a high of 1453.9 and a low of 1438.15. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 596301.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 1672.45, while the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 337,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1416.1 as against previous close of 1426.55

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1435.65. The bid price is 1421.6, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. The offer price is 1421.95, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Infosys is 19,847,200 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1435.8, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1440.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1435.8. There has been a decrease of 0.34% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.95.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.6%
3 Months-0.52%
6 Months16.91%
YTD-4.49%
1 Year-4.2%
19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439.3, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1440.75

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1439.3. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by 1.45. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has slightly declined.

19 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1442.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a total volume of 337,880 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 1442.7 per share.

