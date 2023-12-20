Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1568.4 and closed at ₹1563.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1573 and a low of ₹1543.55. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹644,437.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 135,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1563.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 135,285 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1563.75.