Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1702.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys's open price on the last day was 1702.55, with a close price of 1702.4. The high for the day was 1710.95 and the low was 1687.15. The market capitalization stood at 703384.33 crore. The 52-week high was at 1731 and the 52-week low was at 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 147431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1702.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 147,431 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1702.4.

