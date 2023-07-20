Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1474.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1474.0 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1482.35 and closed at 1475. The stock reached a high of 1499 and a low of 1460.95. The market capitalization of Infosys is 610,089.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 270,955.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1474.0, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1474.35

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1474.0 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the actual decrease in price is 0.35.

20 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1475 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 270,955 shares and closed at a price of 1475.

