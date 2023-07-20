Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1482.35 and closed at ₹1475. The stock reached a high of ₹1499 and a low of ₹1460.95. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹610,089.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 270,955.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at ₹1474.0 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the actual decrease in price is ₹0.35.
