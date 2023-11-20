Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1443.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1437.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1442.95 and closed at 1443.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1451, while the lowest was 1434.75. The company's market capitalization is currently at 595019.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1672.45 and the lowest was 1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 261,502 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1443.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 261,502 shares with a closing price of 1,443.9.

