Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1433.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1427.9 and closed at 1440.75. The stock reached a high of 1439.6 and a low of 1421. The company's market capitalization is 593,279.91 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,629 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:22:40 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1432.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1433.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1432.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.75.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19:17 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Infosys reached a low of 1425.35 and a high of 1434.7 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00:40 AM IST

Infosys October futures opened at 1419.9 as against previous close of 1416.5

Infosys is a stock trading at a spot price of 1428.95. The bid price is 1411.85, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1412.3, which is the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 400, representing the number of stocks available for sale, while the bid quantity is 800, indicating the number of stocks buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 19834400, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:50:03 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46:03 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1430.4, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1433.45

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1430.4 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% and the net change is a decrease of 3.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41:02 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months1.83%
6 Months17.19%
YTD-4.94%
1 Year-3.49%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00:50 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1433.45, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1440.75

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1433.45. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, which means that the stock has dropped by 7.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:09:28 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1440.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 1,052,629 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,440.75.

