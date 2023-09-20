Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Infosys stock opened at ₹1505 and closed at ₹1512.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1505 and a low of ₹1485 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹617,113.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 244,724.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.