Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 1512.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1491.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Infosys stock opened at 1505 and closed at 1512.25. The stock reached a high of 1505 and a low of 1485 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 617,113.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 244,724.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1512.25 on last trading day

