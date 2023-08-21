Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 1411.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1388.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1407.25 and closed at 1411.2. The stock had a high of 1409 and a low of 1386. The market capitalization of Infosys is 574,749.09 crore. Its 52-week high is 1672.45 and its 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 770,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1388.75, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1411.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1388.75, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -22.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1411.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 770,205. The closing price for the shares was 1,411.2.

