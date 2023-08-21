Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1407.25 and closed at ₹1411.2. The stock had a high of ₹1409 and a low of ₹1386. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹574,749.09 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1672.45 and its 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 770,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.