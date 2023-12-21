Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1535.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1563.35 and closed at 1557.05. The high for the day was 1583.35 and the low was 1529.45. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 635,621.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 144,824.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Infosys December futures opened at 1526.05 as against previous close of 1541.85

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1531. The bid price is 1536.65 and the offer price is 1537.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 400. The open interest for Infosys is 22,449,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1533.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1535.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1533.75. The percent change is -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has experienced a slight decline.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.03%
3 Months-2.32%
6 Months18.24%
YTD1.87%
1 Year1.93%
21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1516.4, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹1535.75

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1516.4. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.35, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased. Overall, this data suggests that the Infosys stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1557.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 144,824 shares and closed at a price of 1,557.05.

