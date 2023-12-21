Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1563.35 and closed at ₹1557.05. The high for the day was ₹1583.35 and the low was ₹1529.45. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹635,621.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 144,824.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1531. The bid price is 1536.65 and the offer price is 1537.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 400. The open interest for Infosys is 22,449,600.
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1533.75. The percent change is -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of ₹2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has experienced a slight decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.03%
|3 Months
|-2.32%
|6 Months
|18.24%
|YTD
|1.87%
|1 Year
|1.93%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1516.4. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.35, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased. Overall, this data suggests that the Infosys stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 144,824 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,557.05.
