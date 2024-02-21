Infosys Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1688.05 and closed at ₹1699.45. The high for the day was ₹1693.45 and the low was ₹1668.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹697066.27 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1731 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 114350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.