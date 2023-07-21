Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

2 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -7.29 %. The stock closed at 1448.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1343.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1321 and closed at ₹1448.85. The stock had a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1311.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹558,218.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 511,591 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:04:07 AM IST
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1343.3, down -7.29% from yesterday's ₹1448.85
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1343.3, with a percent change of -7.29 and a net change of -105.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may view this decline as a negative sign and may be cautious about investing in Infosys at this time.
21 Jul 2023, 09:56:57 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1448.85 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 511,868 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1448.85.
