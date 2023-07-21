Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1321 and closed at ₹1448.85. The stock had a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1311.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹558,218.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 511,591 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1343.3, with a percent change of -7.29 and a net change of -105.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may view this decline as a negative sign and may be cautious about investing in Infosys at this time.
