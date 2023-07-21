Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -7.29 %. The stock closed at 1448.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1343.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1321 and closed at 1448.85. The stock had a high of 1350 and a low of 1311.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is 558,218.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 511,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1343.3, down -7.29% from yesterday's ₹1448.85

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1343.3, with a percent change of -7.29 and a net change of -105.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may view this decline as a negative sign and may be cautious about investing in Infosys at this time.

21 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1448.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 511,868 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1448.85.

