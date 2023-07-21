Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -7.76 %. The stock closed at 1448.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1336.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1321 and closed at 1448.85. The stock reached a high of 1350 and a low of 1311.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is 553,170.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45, respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 676,980.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1448.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 677,101 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Infosys shares was 1448.85.

