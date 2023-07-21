Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges Amidst Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -7.68 %. The stock closed at 1448.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1337.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1321 and closed at 1448.85. The stock had a high of 1350 and a low of 1311.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is 552,839.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 679,229.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1337.6, down -7.68% from yesterday's ₹1448.85

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1337.6. There has been a percent change of -7.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -111.25, which represents the amount by which the stock price has fallen.

21 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1337.45, down -7.69% from yesterday's ₹1448.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1337.45. There has been a percent change of -7.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -111.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 111.4.

21 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1335.6, down -7.82% from yesterday's ₹1448.85

According to the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1335.6. It has experienced a percent change of -7.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -113.25, suggesting a significant decline.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1448.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 679,378. The closing price for the day was 1448.85.

