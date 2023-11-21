Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges in positive trading day

The last day of Infosys had an opening price of ₹1438.15 and a closing price of ₹1437.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1451.8 and a low of ₹1433.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹594,461.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 138,667 shares.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1443.2 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change in price is 6.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Today, Infosys stock's low price was ₹1441.05 and the high price was ₹1449.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1445.45. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.15, indicating a positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.49%
|3 Months
|1.54%
|6 Months
|11.12%
|YTD
|-4.75%
|1 Year
|-9.84%
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1436.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -1.35.
On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 138,667. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,437.65.
