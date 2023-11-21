Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges in positive trading day

The last day of Infosys had an opening price of ₹1438.15 and a closing price of ₹1437.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1451.8 and a low of ₹1433.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹594,461.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 138,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.