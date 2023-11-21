Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1436.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

The last day of Infosys had an opening price of 1438.15 and a closing price of 1437.65. The stock reached a high of 1451.8 and a low of 1433.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 594,461.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 138,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1443.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1436.3

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1443.2 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change in price is 6.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock's low price was 1441.05 and the high price was 1449.

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1445.45, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1436.3

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1445.45. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.15, indicating a positive change in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.49%
3 Months1.54%
6 Months11.12%
YTD-4.75%
1 Year-9.84%
21 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1436.3, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1437.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1436.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -1.35.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1437.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 138,667. The closing price for the shares was 1,437.65.

