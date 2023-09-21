Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1491.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1490 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1480 and closed at 1491.1. The stock's high for the day was 1495 and the low was 1477.35. The market capitalization of Infosys was 616,658.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1672.45 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 213,322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Infosys is 1490 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.07% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.1, indicating a decrease of 1.1 from the previous trading day.

