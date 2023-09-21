Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1480 and closed at ₹1491.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1495 and the low was ₹1477.35. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹616,658.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 213,322 shares.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1490 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.07% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.1, indicating a decrease of ₹1.1 from the previous trading day.
