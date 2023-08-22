Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1388.8 and closed at ₹1388.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1406.6, while the lowest price was ₹1388. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹581,432.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 140,397 shares.

