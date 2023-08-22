Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1388.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1404.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1388.8 and closed at 1388.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 1406.6, while the lowest price was 1388. The market capitalization of Infosys is 581,432.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 140,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1404.9, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1388.75

The stock price of Infosys has increased by 1.16%, resulting in a net change of 16.15 rupees. The current stock price is 1404.9 rupees.

22 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1388.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 140,397 shares, with a closing price of 1,388.75 per share.

