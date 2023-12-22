Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1535.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1536.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open price of 1516.4 and a close price of 1535.75. The stock reached a high of 1546 and a low of 1516.4. The company has a market capitalization of 635,834.94 crore. Its 52-week high is 1620 and its 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 196,359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1535.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 196,359. The closing price for the shares was 1535.75.

