Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative News

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1676.8 and closed at ₹1684.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1676.8 and a low of ₹1645.3. The market capitalization was at ₹685,435.74 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 177,997 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the most recent data, Infosys stock is priced at ₹1656.05 with a percent change of -1.67, resulting in a net change of -28.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions.
