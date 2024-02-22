Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 1684.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1656.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1676.8 and closed at 1684.15. The stock reached a high of 1676.8 and a low of 1645.3. The market capitalization was at 685,435.74 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 177,997 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1656.05, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹1684.15

As of the most recent data, Infosys stock is priced at 1656.05 with a percent change of -1.67, resulting in a net change of -28.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1684.15 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Infosys had a trading volume of 177997 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1684.15.

