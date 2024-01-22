 Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1658.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1648.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1661.5 and closed at 1658.95. The stock reached a high of 1668.9 and a low of 1644.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 682,400.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1665 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 39,649 shares of Infosys were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25:06 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low price of 1644.65 and a high price of 1668.9.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08:43 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1648.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1658.95

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1648.75. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 10.2 units.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47:20 AM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 1680.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1660.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.75 (-39.87%) & 8.75 (-38.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 13.15 (-1.87%) & 2.1 (-34.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:46 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1648.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1658.95

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1648.75. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 10.2. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30:04 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3860.6-81.65-2.073963.03056.141412613.37
Infosys1648.75-10.2-0.611665.01215.45681986.96
HCL Technologies1543.6-24.3-1.551617.651016.45418881.34
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
22 Jan 2024, 10:23:07 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock reached a high of 1668.9 and a low of 1644.65 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03:37 AM IST

Infosys January futures opened at 1665.05 as against previous close of 1657.15

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1648.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1651.15, while the offer price is 1652.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 24,117,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:50 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1648.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1658.95

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1648.75 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the net change is a decrease of 10.2. This indicates that the stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:01 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.88%
3 Months6.06%
6 Months24.6%
YTD7.54%
1 Year7.82%
22 Jan 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1648.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1658.95

As of the current data, Infosys stock is priced at 1648.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.61%, resulting in a net change of -10.2.

22 Jan 2024, 08:03:43 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1658.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 39,649 shares. The closing price for Infosys shares was 1658.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

