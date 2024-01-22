Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1661.5 and closed at ₹1658.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1668.9 and a low of ₹1644.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹682,400.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1665 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 39,649 shares of Infosys were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Today, Infosys stock reached a low price of ₹1644.65 and a high price of ₹1668.9.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1680.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.75 (-39.87%) & ₹8.75 (-38.81%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.15 (-1.87%) & ₹2.1 (-34.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3860.6 -81.65 -2.07 3963.0 3056.14 1412613.37 Infosys 1648.75 -10.2 -0.61 1665.0 1215.45 681986.96 HCL Technologies 1543.6 -24.3 -1.55 1617.65 1016.45 418881.34 LTI Mindtree 5648.7 -2.3 -0.04 6442.65 4120.0 167092.34 Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4

Infosys January futures opened at 1665.05 as against previous close of 1657.15 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1648.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1651.15, while the offer price is 1652.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 24,117,200.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.88% 3 Months 6.06% 6 Months 24.6% YTD 7.54% 1 Year 7.82%

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1658.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 39,649 shares. The closing price for Infosys shares was ₹1658.95.