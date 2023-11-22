Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Infosys, an Indian multinational IT company, opened at ₹1441.05 and closed at ₹1436.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1449 and a low of ₹1436.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹595,744.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. A total of 38,090 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1436.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 38,090 shares. The closing price of Infosys shares on this day was ₹1436.3.