Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Infosys, an Indian multinational IT company, opened at ₹1441.05 and closed at ₹1436.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1449 and a low of ₹1436.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹595,744.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. A total of 38,090 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.