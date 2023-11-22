Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1436.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys, an Indian multinational IT company, opened at 1441.05 and closed at 1436.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1449 and a low of 1436.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is 595,744.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. A total of 38,090 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1436.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 38,090 shares. The closing price of Infosys shares on this day was 1436.3.

