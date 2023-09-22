Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1501.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1480.15 and closed at 1490. The stock had a high of 1503.95 and a low of 1476.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is 621,562.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 99,777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1488.8, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1501.85

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1488.8 with a percent change of -0.87. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.87% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -13.05, indicating a decrease of 13.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months11.89%
6 Months9.25%
YTD-0.43%
1 Year9.04%
22 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1494.35, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1501.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1494.35. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 7.5.

22 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1490 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 99,777 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,490.

