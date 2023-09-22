Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1480.15 and closed at ₹1490. The stock had a high of ₹1503.95 and a low of ₹1476.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹621,562.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 99,777 shares.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1488.8 with a percent change of -0.87. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.87% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -13.05, indicating a decrease of ₹13.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|11.89%
|6 Months
|9.25%
|YTD
|-0.43%
|1 Year
|9.04%
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1494.35. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹7.5.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 99,777 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,490.
