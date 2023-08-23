Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1405.1 and closed at ₹1404.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1406.15 and a low of ₹1396.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹580,977.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 139,490. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys August futures opened at 1415.35 as against previous close of 1404.7 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1409.4. The bid price is 1411.5 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1412.0 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 25,124,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1409, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1403.8 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1409. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting a positive change of 5.2 in the stock price.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.73% 3 Months 2.62% 6 Months -11.13% YTD -6.93% 1 Year -10.91%

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1403.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1404.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1403.8. There has been a decrease of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.1.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1404.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 139,490 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,404.9.