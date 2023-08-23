comScore
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1403.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1405.1 and closed at 1404.9. The stock reached a high of 1406.15 and a low of 1396.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 580,977.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 139,490.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:01:28 AM IST

Infosys August futures opened at 1415.35 as against previous close of 1404.7

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1409.4. The bid price is 1411.5 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1412.0 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 25,124,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:44:44 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1409, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1403.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1409. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting a positive change of 5.2 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:36 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months2.62%
6 Months-11.13%
YTD-6.93%
1 Year-10.91%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:06:41 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1403.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1404.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1403.8. There has been a decrease of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.1.

23 Aug 2023, 08:13:11 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1404.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 139,490 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,404.9.

