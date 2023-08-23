Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1405.1 and closed at ₹1404.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1406.15 and a low of ₹1396.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹580,977.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 139,490.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1409.4. The bid price is 1411.5 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1412.0 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 25,124,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1409. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting a positive change of 5.2 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|2.62%
|6 Months
|-11.13%
|YTD
|-6.93%
|1 Year
|-10.91%
The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1403.8. There has been a decrease of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.1.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 139,490 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,404.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!