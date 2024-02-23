Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1656.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1680.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1663.3 and closed at 1656.05. The stock reached a high of 1684.35 and a low of 1644.85. The market capitalization of Infosys was 695452.07 crore. The 52-week high was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 184800 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1656.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 184,800 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1,656.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!