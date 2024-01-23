Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1645.15 and closed at ₹1648.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹1670.3, while the low was ₹1645.15. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹689,125.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1665, and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 14,098 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys January futures opened at 1654.95 as against previous close of 1651.3 Infosys is a leading IT services company with a spot price of 1670.15. The bid price stands at 1665.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1665.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 400. The open interest for Infosys is 24,678,400, indicating the number of outstanding derivative contracts on the stock.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1668.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1648.75 The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1668.2, experiencing a 1.18% increase. This translates to a net change of 19.45. Click here for Infosys Dividend

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of ₹1680.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1670.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.9 (+19.51%) & ₹6.85 (+21.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of ₹1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.95 (-69.96%) & ₹0.65 (-70.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3890.15 29.55 0.77 3963.0 3056.14 1423425.87 Infosys 1667.0 18.25 1.11 1665.0 1215.45 689535.87 HCL Technologies 1550.1 6.5 0.42 1617.65 1016.45 420645.23 LTI Mindtree 5620.0 -28.7 -0.51 6442.65 4120.0 166243.38 Tech Mahindra 1400.7 15.25 1.1 1401.5 982.95 123249.25

Infosys January futures opened at 1654.95 as against previous close of 1651.3 Infosys, a leading Indian IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1669.85. The bid price and offer price are 1667.8 and 1668.0 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 400. The stock has an open interest of 25,113,200.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.2% 3 Months 5.78% 6 Months 23.82% YTD 6.87% 1 Year 8.08%

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1648.75 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Infosys was 14,098 shares. The closing price for Infosys was ₹1,648.75.