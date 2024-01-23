Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1648.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1668.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1645.15 and closed at 1648.75. The stock's high for the day was 1670.3, while the low was 1645.15. The market capitalization of Infosys was 689,125.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1665, and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 14,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Infosys stock was 1645.15, while the high price reached 1675.

23 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST Infosys January futures opened at 1654.95 as against previous close of 1651.3

Infosys is a leading IT services company with a spot price of 1670.15. The bid price stands at 1665.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1665.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 400. The open interest for Infosys is 24,678,400, indicating the number of outstanding derivative contracts on the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1668.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1648.75

The current stock price of Infosys is 1668.2, experiencing a 1.18% increase. This translates to a net change of 19.45.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of 1680.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1670.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.9 (+19.51%) & 6.85 (+21.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of 1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.95 (-69.96%) & 0.65 (-70.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3890.1529.550.773963.03056.141423425.87
Infosys1667.018.251.111665.01215.45689535.87
HCL Technologies1550.16.50.421617.651016.45420645.23
LTI Mindtree5620.0-28.7-0.516442.654120.0166243.38
Tech Mahindra1400.715.251.11401.5982.95123249.25
23 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Infosys stock is 1645.15 and the high price is 1675.

23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1671.1, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1648.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1671.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.36, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 22.35, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the data signifies a positive performance for Infosys in the stock market.

23 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Infosys January futures opened at 1654.95 as against previous close of 1651.3

Infosys, a leading Indian IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1669.85. The bid price and offer price are 1667.8 and 1668.0 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 400. The stock has an open interest of 25,113,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1667.2, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1648.75

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1667.2. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 18.45, implying a positive shift in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a slight rise in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months5.78%
6 Months23.82%
YTD6.87%
1 Year8.08%
23 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1648.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Infosys was 14,098 shares. The closing price for Infosys was 1,648.75.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.